Barcelona renames Camp Nou in Spotify deal

Barcelona has revealed its long-term sponsorship deal with Spotify includes naming rights for Camp Nou.

The famous stadium, which is due to undergo renovations that are expected to be completed in 2025, will carry commercial branding in its official title for the first time.

It will be known as Spotify Camp Nou, and the music streaming giant's name will also appear on the front of both men's and women's team shirts, beginning in 2022-2023 and for the following four seasons.

We’re partnering with @Spotify to bring football and music together like you’ve never seen before 🏟 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2022

The deal sees Spotify replace Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten on the front of Barcelona's shirts. Though the terms with Spotify have not been disclosed, the Rakuten deal had been reportedly worth up to €55million a season.

"We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organisation like Spotify," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in a club statement.

"This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.

"It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barca and have made it a unique club in the world."

The deal provides some financial respite for Barcelona, who have received warnings from LaLiga they must reduce costs to enable further squad investment.