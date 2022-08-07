Barcelona desperate to offload Umtiti and Braithwaite

The LaLiga giant has been busy in the transfer market, signing Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen – with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso lined up as the next recruit.

Barca could not afford to keep Lionel Messi a year ago due to their financial crisis and there has been talk that LaLiga may not give them the green light to register their new recruits due to limits on spending.

Laporta has stated that he does not envisage any issues after the club signed up to a hugely lucrative sponsorship deal with Spotify, and sold a percentage of LaLiga broadcast rights, merchandising rights and a stake in Barca Studios.

Barca is prepared to activate a fourth financial lever to allow for those registrations, if required, and are also looking to reduce their wage bill, with departures and negotiations for wage reductions on the cards.

With the new season beginning on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, Barca is in a race against time to register their new additions and, while Laporta remains confident they will be able to do so, there is still work to be done.

Ahead of Monday's (AEST) pre-season clash against Mexican side Pumas, Laporta revealed Umtiti and Braithwaite have been informed that they are not in the club's plans - following on from the cancellation of Neto's contract, with the goalkeeper joining Bournemouth.

"Umtiti and Braithwaite have a contract, but they have understood that the coach does not count on them and that the best thing for them is to leave," he said.

Laporta said: "We are awaiting some more dismissals, but with the operations we have carried out we understand that we will be able to register all signings and renewed players."

Frenkie de Jong is another player who has been heavily touted for an exit before the window closes on September 1, but Laporta has once again outlined the club's desire to retain the services of the Netherlands international.

"Frenkie de Jong is a Barca player. He has offers, but he wants to stay, and we want him to stay," he added.