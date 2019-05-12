Barcelona confirms Coutinho injury

Coutinho, who struggled to make an impact in Barcelona's Champions League capitulation at Liverpool in midweek, put in an impressive display against Getafe before limping off midway through the second half.

[MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT] Tests on @Phil_Coutinho have revealed that the player has pulled the biceps femoris in his left thigh. He is expected to be out for about ten days. pic.twitter.com/DgRfqozP0Z — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 12, 2019

Barca has now provided an update on the Brazil international, confirming on Twitter that he "is expected to be out for around 10 days" with a hamstring injury.

Coutinho may now face a race against time to be fit for the Copa del Rey final, though if Barca's timescales are correct, the former Liverpool playmaker will be back in contention for the clash with Valencia on 26 May (AEST).

Barca will, however, be without Luis Suarez, who could be out for up to six weeks following knee surgery earlier this week.