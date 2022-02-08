Barcelona CEO Reverter to step down

Reverter only took up the job last July and was tasked with reducing the club's mounting debt and organising the Camp Nou regeneration project.

But the 49-year-old, who succeeded Oscar Grau three months after Joan Laporta took over as club president, is to make way for a new CEO.

Barca announced the news on its official website, while confirming Reverter will remain in the position until a replacement is found.

Ferran Reverter resigns as CEO of FC Barcelona



Reverter said in a statement: "It is now almost a year since I left Germany to return to Barcelona for family reasons and shortly after I accepted the offer that I received from president Joan Laporta to become CEO of the club.

"These have been passionate months and I thank the president for his trust and, above all, his enthusiasm and capacity for leadership that mean FC Barcelona how has a first-class executive team that is able to reposition Barca as a world leader.

"Personally I have put in much effort and dedication during these months, but I now wish to focus on the reason why I returned to Barcelona, which is to spend more time on personal and family projects."

According to reports from Spain, Reverter's decision to walk away is linked to the Catalan club reaching an agreement with Spotify over naming rights for Camp Nou.

The deal is said to be worth €280million, spanning across three years, and will also see the streaming giants replace Rakuten as the club's kit sponsor.

Barca climbed into the top four of LaLiga with a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend and returns to action with a trip to city rival Espanyol on Monday (AEDT).