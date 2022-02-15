The 32 year-old Wales captain, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has started only four LaLiga games this season.

Bale returned to the Madrid starting line-up for THE 0-0 draw with Villarreal and after that game Ancelotti surprisingly threw him into the selection mix for Wednesday's (AEDT) Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Madrid boss was asked about Bale again and revealed his time with the club was winding down.

"I have a good relationship with him and the rest of the players," Ancelotti said. “Personal relationships are strong when everyone shows respect and he has always done that and has never let me down in that regard.

"In the past, he hasn't had great motivation, but he wants to end things here in a good way.

"Bale has helped this club to win the Champions League, Copa del Rey and signing off on a high here would be good for his career."

Bale joined Los Blancos in 2013 and has had an indifferent time at the club, helping Madrid to two LaLiga titles along with being crowned European champion four times, while having periods out of the side due to injury and selection.