Watch 'Together At Home' this Sunday morning on beIN SPORTS
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host the historic event, featuring global leading health experts and the world's top artists and comedians.
The initiative from the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen is aimed at rallying the world to take collective action to support the fight to contain coronavirus, while paying tribute to the tireless work of workers on the frontline.
Together At Home will feature more than 100 of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including:
- John Legend
- Elton John
- Alicia Keys
- Celine Dion
- Chris Martin
- Lady Gaga
- David Beckham
- Matthew McConaughey
- Oprah
- Pharrell Williams
- Paul McCartney
- Stevie Wonder
- Taylor Swift
- Sam Smith
- Jennifer Lopez
- Usher
- Samuel L Jackson
- Keith Urban
- Ellen DeGeneres
AND MANY, MANY MORE!
How to watch on beIN SPORTS:
- Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT this Sunday from 4am (AEST)
- Watch on beIN 1 this Sunday from 10am
- Watch the Encore on beIN 1 this Sunday from 6pm