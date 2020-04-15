Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will host the historic event, featuring global leading health experts and the world's top artists and comedians.

The initiative from the World Health Organisation and Global Citizen is aimed at rallying the world to take collective action to support the fight to contain coronavirus, while paying tribute to the tireless work of workers on the frontline.

Together At Home will feature more than 100 of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including:

John Legend

Elton John

Alicia Keys

Celine Dion

Chris Martin

Lady Gaga

David Beckham

Matthew McConaughey

Oprah

Pharrell Williams

Paul McCartney

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Sam Smith

Jennifer Lopez

Usher

Samuel L Jackson

Keith Urban

Ellen DeGeneres

AND MANY, MANY MORE!

How to watch on beIN SPORTS: