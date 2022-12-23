WATCH MUTV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature when Manchester United host Nottingham Forest as Erik ten Hag hopes performance psychologist Rainier Koers can help to revitalise the winger.

Sancho last featured for United in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 22 and was absent from Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

With the former Borussia Dortmund player subsequently left out of United's travelling party for a training camp in Spain, Ten Hag said he was "not in the right status or fitness state" to participate.

Having secured a place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals by beating Burnley on Wednesday, United return to Premier League action at home to Forest on Tuesday, but Sancho is unlikely to feature.

Asked whether the 22-year-old will play at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: "I don't think so."

Earlier this month, Ten Hag said Sancho's underwhelming form was the result of physical and mental factors, and the Dutchman has hinted sports performance psychologist Koers could help him return to form.

Koers describes himself on his personal website as a 'life coach', and Ten Hag believes he has plenty to offer to the likes of Sancho but also United as a whole.

"He [Koers] is here for the whole season, working as part of the coaching staff on man management," Ten Hag said.

"He is working with the squad, but also with the staff and with all the departments.

"That's his job – one of his jobs – to get the right spirit in individuals and in the team."

Sancho's lack of form has done nothing to dispel rumours United could move for Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window after he impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but Ten Hag was unwilling to discuss the PSV winger.

Asked whether he was impressed by Gakpo's displays in Qatar, Ten Hag said: "There were many, many good players at the World Cup."