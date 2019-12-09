Russia handed four-year ban from international events December 9, 2019 11:48 0:30 min WADA has banned Russia from international sporting events after a panel recommended RUSADA be declared non-compliant again. Russia has been banned from international sporting events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).Does that mean they won't play in the World Cup? What Russia says WADA ban questioned News Russia Football -Latest Videos 0:20 min Bologna rules out Ibrahimovic signing 1:30 min Premier League: West Ham v Arsenal 1:30 min Pepe inspires Gunners comeback 0:20 min Ancelotti 'not scared' of Gattuso replacement talk 0:34 min Haaland cool with transfer speculation 0:31 min FIFA in contact with WADA to clarify Russia ban 0:31 min Barcelona rests Messi for Inter clash 0:30 min Russia banned for four years 5:23 min Serie A: Leece v Genoa 1:26 min LaLiga: Granada v Alaves