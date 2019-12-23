For the third time in less than a month, Malmo ultras have vandalised a 3.5 metre bronze statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, cutting off the nose and dousing it in mottled silver paint, leaving the effigy with an uncanny resemblance to evil Harry Potter wizard, Voldemort.

The attack is the latest in an angry reaction to the 27 November news that Ibrahimovic had purchased a stake in Malmo's rival Hammarby.

The 38 year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career at club level, winning 31 trophies, while he also scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden - making him comfortably the record goalscorer for his country.

Despite most of Ibrahimovic's career being spent away from Malmo, he and the club retained an affinity for each other, with the enigmatic forward previously hinting at a desire to return.

Any respect the club's fans held for him has seemingly vanished after he purchased 50 per cent of entertainment conglomerate AEG's ownership stake in fellow Allsvenskan team Hammarby.

On the same day as the Hammarby announcement, the towering structure was set alight, sprayed in paint and festooned with a toilet seat.

In a seperate attack fans also attempted to cut through the feet of the statue in an effort to remove it.