The South American giant heads to Qatar in search of its first crown since victory in 2002, when Kaka was part of the squad, following 20 years of European dominance on the world stage.

Brazil is seen as the leading contender at Qatar 2022, alongside arch-rival Argentina, with Kaka highlighting the fact that it is likely to be Messi and Ronaldo's last tournament.

Neymar, now 30, could have at least one more World Cup appearance in his locker before he hangs up his boots, and Kaka is keen for the Paris Saint-Germain forward to follow Messi and Ronaldo's lead at the pinnacle of the game.

"The different time in the calendar, the temperature, the lack of travel and the possibility to start recovering right away are all factors that will play a role. The champions will be in top shape in my mind," he said.

"In theory, it will be the last one for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm curious to see their impact. They will try to prove that they are still leaders.

"I'd like for Neymar to be anointed as their heir in this occasion considering his talent, and the person and player he has become."

Kaka also explained why he feels Brazil are confident of victory, while adding that he fancies Serbia to cause a stir.

"Brazil is the favourite because they have been working in on it for a long time. It was right to appoint Tite, and the group has the correct mix of youth and experience," he added.

"The other top contenders are Argentina and France, while Serbia might be a surprise."

Brazil begins its campaign against Serbia on 25 November (AEDT), before then tackling Switzerland and Cameroon in its other Group G contests.