Giggs had been on trial at Manchester Crown Court for four weeks after he was accused of assaulting his former girlfriend Kate Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her from August 2017 to November 2020.

The ex-Wales international and manager was also charged with the common assault of Ms Greville's younger sister, Emma.

Giggs, who resigned as Wales boss in June, denied all charges laid against him.

A jury of 12 was sent out to consider its verdicts last week, before one member was discharged due to illness.

Judge Hilary Manley on Tuesday stated she would accept verdicts on which at least 10 of the 11 jurors agreed, but they were unable to agree verdicts on any of the charges after deliberating for 22 hours and 59 minutes.

Giggs will discover on September 7 whether he will face a retrial.