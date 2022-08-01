Germany manager says England deserved it August 1, 2022 07:08 0:46 min Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said England deserved its 2022 UEFA Women's Euro final win. News England Germany Football UEFA Women's EURO -Latest Videos 6:28 min Postecoglou wants more goals from Celtic 0:57 min Lionesses crash press conference 0:46 min Germany manager says England deserved it 0:28 min Walsh says winning goal 'written in the stars' 5:35 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Dundee United 5:57 min SPFL: St Mirren v Motherwell 5:30 min SPFL: Hearts v Ross County 5:30 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Hibernian 2:32 min Humble de Minaur's champion's speech in Atlanta 4:10 min Rooney starts with sensational last-gasp win