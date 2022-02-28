Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday and the conflict escalated over the weekend, events which have led to widespread condemnation of Russia and strict sanctions placed on the country in response.

Abramovich's name was brought up in the United Kingdom Houses of Parliament as possible sanctions against the Russian state and individuals were discussed.

Such sanctions are yet to be placed on the Russian-Israeli businessman, though Abramovich announced he was handing over the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the trustees of its charitable foundation.

Chelsea subsequently issued a statement to describe the conflict in Ukraine as "horrific and devastating" and said it is "praying for peace".

A spokesperson for Abramovich told the PA news agency that the Chelsea owner was involved in peace talks between the two nations.

"I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since," Abramovich's spokesperson said.

"Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you."

Prominent Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky also confirmed Abramovich's involvement.

"I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution," Rodnyansky reportedly said.

"They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.

"Roman Abramovich has been trying to mobilise support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Roman Abramovich's influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and [has] taken it upon himself to try.

"If this will have an impact or not, I don't know, but I am in contact with [Ukraine president Volodymyr] Zelensky's staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts."