Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the International Champions Cup, as well as:

AFCON final

WTA tennis

Copa Sudamericana

Copa Libertadores

MLS

Club friendlies - headlined by Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

Wednesday 17 JuLy

Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 4.15am beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 10:30am, beIN 1

ICC: Fiorentina vs Chivas, 11:00am, beIN 2

Thursday 18 July

2019 AFCON third place play-off: Tunisia v Nigeria, 5am, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Caracas, 10:30am, beIN 1

ICC: Arsenal vs Bayern, 1:00pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm beIN 3

Friday 19 July

Club friendly: Montpellier v St Etienne, 8am beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Argentinos Juniors v Colon, 10.30am beIN 1

Club friendly: Marseille v Bordeaux, 11am beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm beIN 3

Saturday 20 July

Betfred Cup: Motherwell v Morton, 4:45am, beIN 2

AFCON Final: Senegal v Algeria, 5am beIN 1

Club friendly: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds, 7.15pm beIN 2

ICC: Manchester United v Inter, 9.30pm beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm beIN 3

Sunday 21 July

Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 2.30am beIN 1

ICC: Benfica v Chivas, 6am beIN 2

ICC: Arsenal v Fiorentina, 8am beIN 3

MLS: Philadelphia vs Chicago, 9:40am, beIN 1

ICC: Bayern v Real Madrid, 10am beIN 2

MLS: Colorado vs NYCFC, 11:10am, beIN 3

MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota, 12:10am, beIN 1

ICC: Juventus v Tottenham, 9.30pm beIN 2

Monday 22 July

Betfred Cup: St Johnstone vs Ross County, Midnight, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 4, 12am beIN 3

MLS: Orlando vs New York Red Bulls, 9:40am, beIN 1

MLS: Seattle vs Portland, 11:50am, beIN 1

Wednesday 23 JuLy