AFCON 2019
Football

Watch live this week: the best of football and tennis!

Watch the International Champions Cup, AFCON final, Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the International Champions Cup, as well as:

  • AFCON final
  • WTA tennis
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • Copa Libertadores
  • MLS
  • Club friendlies - headlined by Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Wednesday 17 JuLy

  • Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 4.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Fiorentina vs Chivas, 11:00am, beIN 2

Thursday 18 July

  • 2019 AFCON third place play-off: Tunisia v Nigeria, 5am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Caracas, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Arsenal vs Bayern, 1:00pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm beIN 3

Friday 19 July

  • Club friendly: Montpellier v St Etienne, 8am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Argentinos Juniors v Colon, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Club friendly: Marseille v Bordeaux, 11am beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm beIN 3

Saturday 20 July

  • Betfred Cup: Motherwell v Morton, 4:45am, beIN 2
  • AFCON Final: Senegal v Algeria, 5am beIN 1
  • Club friendly: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds, 7.15pm beIN 2
  • ICC: Manchester United v Inter, 9.30pm beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm beIN 3

Sunday 21 July

  • Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 2.30am beIN 1
  • ICC: Benfica v Chivas, 6am beIN 2
  • ICC: Arsenal v Fiorentina, 8am beIN 3
  • MLS: Philadelphia vs Chicago, 9:40am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Bayern v Real Madrid, 10am beIN 2
  • MLS: Colorado vs NYCFC, 11:10am, beIN 3
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota, 12:10am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Juventus v Tottenham, 9.30pm beIN 2

Monday 22 July

  • Betfred Cup: St Johnstone vs Ross County, Midnight, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 4, 12am beIN 3
  • MLS: Orlando vs New York Red Bulls, 9:40am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Seattle vs Portland, 11:50am, beIN 1

Wednesday 23 JuLy

  • Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Cristal, 6am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: River Plate vs Cruzeiro, 8.15am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Real Madrid v Arsenal, 9am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito v Olimpia, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Godoy v Palmeiras, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Penarol v Fluminense, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • ICC: Bayern v Milan, 11am beIN 3
  • ICC: Chivas v Atletico Madrid, 11am beIN 2
  • ICC: Juventus v Inter, 9.30pm beIN 2

 

News Bayern Munich Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Juventus Leeds United Football tv listings Nigeria Senegal Tunisia Algeria 17 July 2019
Previous Dynamo Dresden v PSG
Read
Dynamo Dresden v PSG
Next Watch live this week in NZ
Read
Watch live this week in NZ

Latest Stories