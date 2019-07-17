Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- AFCON final
- WTA tennis
- Copa Sudamericana
- Copa Libertadores
- MLS
- Club friendlies - headlined by Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Wednesday 17 JuLy
- Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 4.15am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 10:30am, beIN 1
- ICC: Fiorentina vs Chivas, 11:00am, beIN 2
Thursday 18 July
- 2019 AFCON third place play-off: Tunisia v Nigeria, 5am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Caracas, 10:30am, beIN 1
- ICC: Arsenal vs Bayern, 1:00pm, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm beIN 3
Friday 19 July
- Club friendly: Montpellier v St Etienne, 8am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Argentinos Juniors v Colon, 10.30am beIN 1
- Club friendly: Marseille v Bordeaux, 11am beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm beIN 3
Saturday 20 July
- Betfred Cup: Motherwell v Morton, 4:45am, beIN 2
- AFCON Final: Senegal v Algeria, 5am beIN 1
- Club friendly: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds, 7.15pm beIN 2
- ICC: Manchester United v Inter, 9.30pm beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm beIN 3
Sunday 21 July
- Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 2.30am beIN 1
- ICC: Benfica v Chivas, 6am beIN 2
- ICC: Arsenal v Fiorentina, 8am beIN 3
- MLS: Philadelphia vs Chicago, 9:40am, beIN 1
- ICC: Bayern v Real Madrid, 10am beIN 2
- MLS: Colorado vs NYCFC, 11:10am, beIN 3
- MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota, 12:10am, beIN 1
- ICC: Juventus v Tottenham, 9.30pm beIN 2
Monday 22 July
- Betfred Cup: St Johnstone vs Ross County, Midnight, beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Bucharest Day 4, 12am beIN 3
- MLS: Orlando vs New York Red Bulls, 9:40am, beIN 1
- MLS: Seattle vs Portland, 11:50am, beIN 1
Wednesday 23 JuLy
- Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Cristal, 6am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: River Plate vs Cruzeiro, 8.15am, beIN 1
- ICC: Real Madrid v Arsenal, 9am beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito v Olimpia, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Godoy v Palmeiras, 10.30am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Penarol v Fluminense, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ICC: Bayern v Milan, 11am beIN 3
- ICC: Chivas v Atletico Madrid, 11am beIN 2
- ICC: Juventus v Inter, 9.30pm beIN 2