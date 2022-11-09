CARABAO CUP
Football

Wales bans Bale from playing golf in Qatar

Rob Page failed in his bid to arrange a round of golf for his Wales squad, and Gareth Bale will not be allowed to make his own plans.

Getty Images

"Wales, golf, Madrid, in that order," read the flag – and that order of priority means Gareth Bale will miss out on his favourite pastime while at the Qatar FIFA World Cup.

Bale is a keen golf fan – his love of the sport celebrated by fans of Wales and irritating supporters at former club Real Madrid – but Wales come first.

That is the explanation Rob Page had for his captain after revealing there will be no time for golf during the finals.

Wales boss Page had sought to arrange a round for his team in Doha, but the limited daylight put paid to those plans.

"Yeah, there's no golf," Page said of his conversation with Bale. "We're out there to do a job.

"In the past, I may get Gareth, Kieffer Moore or Aaron Ramsey come up to me and say, 'What's the plan for tomorrow afternoon? Are there meetings?'

"I'd say, 'No, there are no meetings, so if you want nine holes then go and play'. But that is when you have a week building up to a double-header.

"Out there, we won't have enough time. Every four days, there is a game. It's relentless."

Wales opens its FIFA World Cup campaign against the United States on 22 November (AEDT), before then facing Iran and England in its other Group B matches.

