Uruguay's Araujo set to miss World Cup

The defender was added to the injury list over the weekend with the problem, casting doubt over whether he would be fit for the end-of-year tournament to represent his country Uruguay.

Previous reports earlier this month suggested Uruguay were placing pressure upon Barca to delay any operation, in order to ensure the best chance of tournament availability for the 23-year-old.

But now the Catalan outfit has confirmed he will face an operation, with a widely reported three-month lay-off to follow that would take him comfortably past the end of the World Cup.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS



Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh. The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland. pic.twitter.com/rEQgpdT5B4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2022

"Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh," read a club statement.

"The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland."

The development will come as a blow to Uruguay, though it may monitor his recovery as the country does not have to finalise its squad until 13 November, a week out from Qatar's game against Ecuador that opens the tournament.