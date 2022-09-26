Barcelona duo De Jong and Depay ruled out

De Jong left the field at half-time during last week's Nations League win over Poland, while Depay hobbled off later in the same game.

Neither player featured in Monday's (AEST) win against Belgium after being given permission to return to club side Barcelona early.

Barca confirmed on its official website on Tuesday that both players remain injured and are not being considered for selection against Real Mallorca next weekend.

❗️ MEDICAL NEWS @DeJongFrenkie21 has an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. @Memphis has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh.



🔗 MORE INFO: https://t.co/1Dm82iQUe1 pic.twitter.com/ShsfUN0kt3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 26, 2022

Reports from Spain suggest De Jong could return within a week, but Depay is facing closer to a month out of action with an injury to his left thigh.

The news comes on the same day that Barca announced Ronald Araujo is to undergo thigh surgery on Thursday, ruling the defender out for the remainder of the year.

Fellow centre-back Jules Kounde also suffered an injury on international duty with France and is expected to miss a month.