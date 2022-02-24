LaLiga
Football

Ukraine legend Shevchenko wants end to hostilities

Andriy Shevchenko declared "war is not the answer" as he implored people to make their opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine known.

Getty Images

Russia's military crossed the border into neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday and commenced military action, prompting widespread condemnation. 

Shevchenko, Ukraine's all-time leading goalscorer and former manager, wanted people to join him in speaking out against the attacks as he expressed a desire for the restoration of peace. 

"In the early hours, a full-scale war was initiated by Russia. My people and my family are under attack," Shevchenko wrote on social media. 

"Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity. Please, I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law.  

"We only want peace. War is not the answer." 

News Russia Ukraine Football Andriy Shevchenko
Previous FIFA sidesteps Russia decision
Read
FIFA sidesteps Russia decision
Next
>