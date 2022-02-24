Ukraine legend Shevchenko wants end to hostilities

Russia's military crossed the border into neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday and commenced military action, prompting widespread condemnation.

Shevchenko, Ukraine's all-time leading goalscorer and former manager, wanted people to join him in speaking out against the attacks as he expressed a desire for the restoration of peace.

"In the early hours, a full-scale war was initiated by Russia. My people and my family are under attack," Shevchenko wrote on social media.

"Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity. Please, I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law.

"We only want peace. War is not the answer."