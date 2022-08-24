Southgate relaxed England's star slump ahead of WC

The start of the Premier League campaign has thrown up numerous surprises, with Manchester United losing back-to-back matches against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion, while Liverpool remains without a win after three matches.

In Tuesday's (AEST) clash between the two giants, which United won 2-1, Erik ten Hag dropped England regulars Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw from his starting XI, with both now facing a fight to get back into the team.

Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips and John Stones have managed just two Premier League starts between them over the first three weeks of the season at Manchester City, but Southgate insists it is too early to become concerned.

"At this time of year, the Premier League table doesn't settle down for a few weeks and you've still got the transfer window open, which causes so much chaos in every club," he said.

"Things have to settle but we're perhaps fortunate as the international window normally falls in about a week, but we've been given more time.

"It's nice to have a few more weeks to see how things map out and see where players are physically and fitness-wise.

"There have been some unexpected results, but I think at this time of year that can happen. Things will take on a more familiar look once we get into two games a week across multiple competitions."

The mid-season date for the World Cup adds a unique flavour to this year's tournament, with the England squad convening just one week before the campaign in Qatar kicks-off, leaving no time for pre-tournament friendlies.

England faces decisive tests against Germany and Italy in the Nations League next month, with relegation a real threat following a winless start to a campaign that has included a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary.

With just two matches to play and plenty at stake, introducing new players to Southgate's squad is by no means an easy task.

But he hinted he could look at club form more closely ahead of the World Cup.

"Everyone always says that you need to be clear on your best team, but you've always got to leave space and opportunity for people who are playing well," said Southgate.

"You know you're going to lose players from the squad in the next few months. It's already happened with some of the countries, so whatever the idea is in your head of who your best players are – which we have – that's going to fluctuate and you've got to adapt.

"Possibly in this World Cup more than any other, that ability to adapt and to operate quickly to make the right decisions is more important than ever."

England begins its FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on 22 November, before also tackling the United States and Wales in Group B.