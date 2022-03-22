Onana incredibly escapes injury after shocking car crash

Onana, who is expected to join Inter at the end of the season on a free transfer, was travelling from the capital Yaounde to the port city of Douala, where the Indomitable Lions are gathering ahead of their World Cup play-off against Algeria.

Local media showed pictures of the car in which Onana was travelling, and another vehicle, with the front part of each being badly mangled.

🚨 - Andre Onana has been involved in a car crash while on his way to join his National Team for the World Cup play-off against Algeria. Thank God he is doing fine. [via @NuhuAdams] pic.twitter.com/BGj54B8WhA — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 22, 2022

Onana, 25, was taken from the crash site to the Cameroon team base and posed for pictures, appearing unhurt; however, it was determined he should head for hospital check-ups.

"Andre Onana is fine," the team's official Twitter page stated. "The Indomitable Lions goalkeeper joined his team-mates in the den in Douala this morning.

André ONANA va bien.

Le portier des #LionsIndomptables a rejoint ses coéquipiers dans la tanière à Douala ce matin. Plus de peur que de mal pour l'instant après l'accident de la circulation dont il a été victime tôt ce matin à Sombo sur l'axe Yaoundé/Douala pic.twitter.com/8c2e6KUdLV — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) March 22, 2022

Andre ONANA va subir des examens approfondis dans un centre hospitalier de référence de Douala. pic.twitter.com/w7h8TTUDgb — Les Lions Indomptables Officiel (@LIndomptables) March 22, 2022

"More fear than harm for the moment after the traffic accident he suffered early this morning in Sombo on the Yaounde to Douala axis.

"Andre Onana will undergo in-depth examinations in a referral hospital centre in Douala."

Cameroon will host Algeria in the first leg of its play-off on Saturday (AEDT), with the second leg taking place in Blida next Wednesday. The aggregate winner will qualify for the Qatar 2022 finals.