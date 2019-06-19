Moreno replaces Luis Enrique as Spain coach

Former assistant coach Moreno oversaw Spain's past three matches after Luis Enrique was granted leave after a family emergency in March.

Moreno and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) were keen to see the former Barcelona boss return for the next international break in September.

However, it was confirmed that Moreno will take on the job on a full-time basis in the latest coaching change for La Roja.

Spain sacked Julen Lopetegui on the eve of last year's World Cup after he agreed a deal with Real Madrid, before Luis Enrique came in for Fernando Hierro on the back of an underwhelming tournament in Russia.

The three-time European champion finished second behind England in its Nations League group but has since won its opening four UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.