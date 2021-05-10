MMA star McGregor determined to buy a football club

The 32-year-old has accumulated significant wealth through a number of high-profile bouts, including a crossover into boxing when taking on Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

He moved into the world of business when launching a whiskey brand in 2018 and the Irishman is now looking to add a sports team to his profile.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

McGregor revealed last month he was considering buying United amid the fallout from the collapsed Super League proposal, with the Glazers under pressure to sell up.

Pressed on Twitter whether that remains the case, McGregor said: "A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from [majority shareholder] Dermot Desmond.

"I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

"Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club."

Irish businessman Desmond is the largest individual shareholder of Scottish giants Celtic and previously held a stake in United before selling them to the Glazers in 2005.

McGregor, who has made no secret of his admiration for Celtic, was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in his last fight four months ago and will face the same opponent in July.