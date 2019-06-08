Marta expected to miss Brazil's World Cup opener

The 33-year-old picked up the injury in training last month and was considered a major doubt for Monday's (AEST) Group C clash in Grenoble.

It has now been confirmed by Brazil boss Vadao that, despite making a good recovery over the past week, Marta is likely to play no part against Jamaica, although she may still be named among the substitutes.

"Marta's condition has improved a lot, quicker than we originally expected," he said. "It was a problematic injury. But the truth is that she can't play tomorrow.

"She can be on the bench if she prefers to join her team-mates, but she's not in the proper condition to play yet."

Marta won the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year award five times in a row from 2006 to 2010 and claimed The Best FIFA Women's Player prize in 2018.

She is the FIFA Women's World Cup's all-time record goalscorer with 15 goals across four previous tournaments.

Brazil faces Australia and Italy in its other two group matches on 14 and 19 June (AEST) respectively.