Lloris concerned by France injuries ahead of WC

The world champion could be without key midfielder Pogba when it travels to Qatar in November after he was forced to undergo surgery on a knee injury this week.

Pogba originally opted to undergo conservative therapy to solve a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee, but doctor Roberto Rossi has since declared that choice "worsened" his injury, leaving his World Cup place in doubt.

France was also left concerned when Benzema hobbled off during Real Madrid's 3-0 Champions League win over Celtic on Wednesday (AEST), although the striker's thigh injury is not thought to be serious.

Speaking after helping Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Marseille on Thursday, Lloris said: "What worries me the most are the small physical glitches they are having.

"We will need our best players in November and I hope they will all recover. I hope it's not too serious for Karim."

Lloris was less hopeful on Pogba's injury, however, adding: "For Paul, we know that his chances are compromised."

France begins its FIFA World Cup title defence against Australia on 23 November in Al-Wakrah.