Hegerberg steers Lyon to sixth women's UCL title

The French side wrapped up a fourth successive European title inside the opening half an hour as Dzsenifer Marozsan's early goal was added to by Hegerberg's swift treble.

Toni Duggan squandered a good chance for Barcelona moments before Marozsan poked home Shanice van de Sanden's ball from the right to give Lyon a fifth-minute lead.

It was the Hegerberg show thereafter, with the winner of the first ever women's Ballon d'Or award last year set up by Van de Sanden for the opening goal in the 14th minute.

Hegerberg, who will not play for Norway at the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup because of frustrations with the state of the women's game in her country, then swept home a cross with a first-time left-footed finish to make it 3-0 and she completed her hat-trick by steering in a volley from Lucy Bronze's delivery.

Barcelona grabbed a late consolation through Asisat Oshoala but the damage was done in the opening 30 minutes as Lyon made it half a dozen UEFA Women's Champions League titles in nine years.