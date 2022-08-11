FIFA changes start date for World Cup

Qatar had originally been set to open its first FIFA World Cup campaign on 22 November AEST, with Group A rival Senegal and the Netherlands scheduled to get the competition under way earlier that day.

But a unanimous decision taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council means Felix Sanchez's Qatar side will now begin the tournament on 21 November AEST local time – continuing the tradition of the home side playing first.

The opening ceremony has also been brought forward a day to 19 November.

"The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off with an even greater celebration for local and international fans as host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday, 20 November as part of a stand-alone event," read a statement issued by FIFA.

"The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the host or the defending champion.

"The decision followed an assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country."

The decision means the Netherlands' fixture against Senegal has been moved to a later time slot on 22 November, and will now follow on from England's Group B opener versus Iran.

The World Cup host has featured in the opening match of the tournament since the 2006 edition in Germany, where Jurgen Klinsmann's team beat Costa Rica 4-2.

Between the 1974 and 2002 tournaments, the defending champion opened the tournament, with France infamously going down to Senegal in the last World Cup to follow that tradition.