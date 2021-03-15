Dinamo manager quits after prison conviction

Mamic and his older brother Zdravko, the club's former CEO, were accused of extracting money from Dinamo through player sales.

Zoran, former tax collector Milan Pernar and ex-Dinamo director Damir Vrbanovic appealed initial verdicts handed down by the county court in Osijek, but Croatia's supreme court on Monday upheld the rulings, although the former's sentence was reduced by three months.

Zdravko previously fled to Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he holds dual citizenship, prior to the initial verdict in Osijek and remains there. He was sentenced to six and a half years in jail at the time.

Although it is not yet known when Zoran is expected in prison, Dinamo confirmed he has resigned.

"At tonight's session of the management board of GNK Dinamo, the resignation of the current head coach and sports director was accepted, and Mr Damir Krznar was appointed to the position of head coach of the first team, who will also serve as the club's sports director," a statement read.

Zoran added: "Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo.

"I wish the club a lot of luck and sporting success in its future work."

The news comes just three days before Dinamo are due to face Tottenham in the Europa League last-16 second leg.

Dinamo is 2-0 down from the first meeting in London last week.