Barcelona signs England star Bronze ahead of Euros

Bronze, named The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2020, had been linked with a move to the United States but has instead made a shock switch to UEFA Champions League runner-up Barca.

The 30-year-old won five trophies during two spells with City, having been a European champion in three successive seasons with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.

The full-back will be confident of adding to those successes with the Blaugranes, who have won three consecutive Spanish top-flight titles and lost out to Lyon in last month's UEFA Champions League final, having thrashed Chelsea to claim the European crown in 2021.

Barcelona Femeni's official Twitter account posted an image of Bronze alongside the caption "welcome to your new home" on Sunday (AEST), before the club's website revealed she had signed a two-year deal.

𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐫 @LucyBronze,



𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/eIipRriMDr — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 18, 2022

Bronze told the club's media channels: "I'm very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.

"After a couple of conversations, you can't say no to Barca."

El primer dia de @LucyBronze a Barcelona pic.twitter.com/5ZCakQA6oi — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) June 18, 2022

Barcelona beat its own world-record crowd for a women's game in April, hammering Wolfsburg 5-1 in front of 91,648 spectators at Camp Nou.

Before joining up with her new club, Bronze will play a crucial role in England's bid to win the European championship.

The Lionesses will get their campaign underway against Austria at Old Trafford on 7 July (AEST), looking to reach a first major final since UEFA Euro 2009.