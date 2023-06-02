Battle of Manchester awaits in FA Cup Final June 2, 2023 22:59 3:04 min Manchester United and Premier League champion Manchester City will face off in a major final for the first time when they contest the FA Cup final. WATCH MUTV club channel 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Interviews Manchester United Manchester City Football Pep Guardiola FA Cup Erik ten Hag -Latest Videos 3:04 min Battle of Manchester awaits in FA Cup Final 7:13 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Fiorentina 1:13 min Djokovic through while last Aussie falls 1:09 min Mourinho charged by UEFA over referee criticism 5:13 min Partick stings Ross County in playoff first leg 4:53 min Stuttgart takes the advantage in play-off tie 0:34 min PGMOL condemns abuse of referee Anthony Taylor 0:56 min Hislop hopes to see Messi move to MLS 1:40 min Kyogo ‘bullish’ about making Scottish Cup final 1:40 min Postecoglou not being distracted by Spurs links