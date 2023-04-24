Varane set to return for Man United's FA Cup final

Varane was substituted at half-time after sustaining an ankle injury during the first leg of United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla, which the Red Devils lost 5-2 on aggregate.

Varane's central defensive partner Lisandro Martinez suffered a season-ending metatarsal fracture in the same game, forcing Ten Hag to use a makeshift backline in recent matches.

With club captain Harry Maguire suspended, Luke Shaw partnered Victor Lindelof in the centre of defence as United reached a record-equalling 21st FA Cup final with Monday's penalty shoot-out win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

United will now face treble-chasing rivals City in a Wembley Stadium final on 4 June, and the Red Devils are hopeful of having Varane available.

Asked whether Varane could feature in United's second domestic cup final of the season, Ten Hag said: "I think so, yeah. Varane, for the cup final, he can return."

Varane has made a total of 27 starts for United this campaign, having also been sidelined with ankle and leg injuries prior to last year's World Cup.

United has fared well in Varane's absence, winning 20 of its 25 games without him in the starting lineup across all competitions (L5), compared to 16 of its 27 with the Frenchman involved from the off (D7 L4).