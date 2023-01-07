Cup boilover sees Wednesday end Newcastle run

Josh Windass got both goals for his third-tier side as Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's men have been impressive in the Premier League this season, rising up to third in the table.

But they could not get past League One side Wednesday, which took the lead thanks to Windass' deft finish early in the second half.

Windass got an emphatic second just past the hour to the delight of the Hillsborough faithful.

Although Newcastle pulled one back through Bruno Guimaraes' close-range goal soon after, the visiting side could not turn things around.

It is the third season in a row Newcastle has failed to get past the third round of the FA Cup, with Wednesday becoming only the second team to beat the Magpies this season and first since Liverpool on August 31.

Wednesday will play in the fourth round for the fifth time in six years.