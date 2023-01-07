Alisson horror-show lands Liverpool a replay

WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Reds goalkeeper was at direct fault for the visitors' opening goal and leaked a soft second, as Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan scored at Anfield.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah dug Jurgen Klopp's men out of danger between those Wolves strikes, while Cody Gakpo impressed on his club debut.

🔴🤝🐺@LFC and @Wolves could not be separated after a thrilling #EmiratesFACup third round encounter finished 2-2! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/G4PHEXuI4K — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2023

Yet the lapses at the back proved costly for the Reds and Julen Lopetegui's side will feel it had its chances to claim an underdog win in the third-round tier, which will now be decided in a replay.

Wolves seized the opportunity in the 26th minute when Alisson fired what should have been a routine pass from the back straight to the Guedes, with the Portugal international knocking home a low finish straight back past the Brazilian.

Liverpool wrestled itself back into the contest on the stroke of half-time after Nunez tucked home a sublime ball over the defence from Trent Alexander-Arnold with a deft volley.

Seven minutes after the interval, Gakpo helped put the host ahead as Salah finished his chipped ball, with the forward played onside by a botched Tote Gomes clearing header.

It appeared like it could have been enough for Liverpool but Alisson was at fault again after Hwang was able to smother a tame shot past him at the left post in the 66th minute.

Hwang's goal sparked a frantic final stretch, with Wolves having an effort chalked off by the assistant referee's flag in the closing stages.

Neither side could ultimately find the winner that would have avoided the need for a reunion at Molineux down the line.