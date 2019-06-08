Turkey stuns France in Euro qualifier

First-half goals from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under sealed Turkey's triumph as its revival under boss Senol Gunes continued at pace.

Turkey has won all five matches it has played in Gunes' second stint in charge of the national team and it now sits three points ahead of France in Group H after three games played.

Its latest triumph, achieved in front of a passionate crowd in Konya, came against a France side which simply was not at the races and did not manage a shot on target.

Tottenham Hotspur pair Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko and Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud were available for selection again after featuring in European finals and all three were included from the start in a strong-looking France side.

But the first half was a drab affair, with the game's first real opening ending in the 30th-minute opener.

Under's free-kick was smartly headed across the face of goal by Merih Demiral and Ayhan met it fiercely, nodding in from seven yards with a header that was too hot to handle for Lloris.

France was far too casual with the ball at the back and conceded again in the 40th minute when Paul Pogba was outmuscled by Burak Yilmaz, with Dorukhan Tokoz pouncing on the loose ball and playing in Under, who finished smartly from an angle.

France was in disarray as Demiral nodded a free header just wide and Deschamps made a double change at the break, introducing Kingsley Coman and Ferland Mendy in place of Blaise Matuidi and Lucas Digne.

But it made little impact as Lloris made smart saves to keep out Yilmaz and Kenan Karaman before he tipped a well-hit Mahmut Tekdemir effort over the bar.

Yilmaz nearly added a third in the 86th minute before France's woeful night was summed up when Coman was booked for simulation when trying to win a late penalty.

Both nations are in action again in midweek, with France travelling to Andorra for a clash against a side that has won just one competitive match since 2004.

Turkey is on the road, too, and meets Iceland in Reykjavik.