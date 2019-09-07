France cruises despite Griezmann penalty miss

Antoine Griezmann's penalty miss was all that marred a dominant display from the world champion, which was without Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba for the match in Paris.

Coman's second international goal had France up and running in the eighth minute, with Olivier Giroud doubling the host's lead prior to the half-hour.

Griezmann failed to convert an international spot-kick for the first time soon after, but made amends with a sublime assist for Coman to double his tally midway through the second half.

Substitute Jonathan Ikone helped himself to a debut goal late on, as Didier Deschamp's side, which conceded through Sokol Cikalleshi's penalty late on, moved back to the top of Group H in style.

Albania's dismal night began before a kick-off, with the Andorra anthem aired on the Stade de France tannoy instead of that of the visitors.

France was quick to compound Albania's frustration, Coman prodding in after latching onto Raphael Varane's exceptional throughball.

Giroud should have made it two with a close-range header four minutes later, but he made no mistake with his next chance, sweeping home from Lucas Hernandez's cross.

Mergim Mavraj's foul on Hernandez handed France a chance to make it 3-0, but Griezmann's spot-kick crashed off the crossbar.

Ardian Ismajli made a last-ditch block from Thomas Lemar's effort after the restart, while Thomas Strakosha frustrated Griezmann.

But Griezmann found a way through Albania's defence again in the 68th minute, drilling an exquisite cross into Coman, who finished on the turn.

There was time for more action, with Nabil Fekir playing in his fellow substiute Ikone for a debut goal, before Cikalleshi snatched a consolation after Hugo Lloris's foul.

France should have no concerns over maintaining its winning run when it hosts Andorra on Wednesday (AEST), while Albania faces Iceland.