Awkward Albania gaffes delay France kick-off

Sunday's (AEST) UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match was set to kick-off at 8:45pm local time in Paris, only for kick-off to be briefly put back when the wrong anthem was played over the stadium's public address system.

Instead of Albania's national song, the anthem of Group H rival Andorra was aired, much to the frustration of the visiting players and coaching staff, who refused to start proceedings.

The issue was raised with the referee and UEFA officials, with kick-off delayed until after the correct anthem had been played.

If that wasn't bad enough, the stadium announcer then accidentally apologised to Armenia in another embarrassing gaffe.

An eventual seven-minute delay did little to unsettle the home side, and things went from bad to worse for Albania as Kingsley Coman swept home to put the world champion into an early lead, later scoring a second as Les Bleus won 4-1 to move back to the top of Group H.