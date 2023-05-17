Luton had taken the lead Gabriel Osho to bring the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.

Sunderland players thought they had a penalty when the bal thundered off the arm of Bell as it pinged around the box. Referee Simon Hooper ruled that the touch was accidental, waving play on.

The moment proved decisive for the Black Cats, who struggled to manufacture chances at a raucous Kenilworth Road. On the eve of halftime, Hatters captain Tom Lockyer scored his side's second, edging Luton ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

That goal would prove the difference as the home side held on to grab a place in the EFL Championship play-off final against either Middlesbrough or Coventry City.