The Hatters delighted a noisy crowd at Kenilworth Road as first-half goals from defenders Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer gave them victory over the Wearsiders.

It proved enough for Rob Edwards’ team to overcome a 2-1 first-leg deficit and seal a 3-2 aggregate success.

A Wembley final against Coventry or Middlesbrough awaits on 27 May, with Luton targeting a return to English top-flight football after a 31-year absence.

The Hatters got the breakthrough they needed in the 10th minute when Osho tapped home from close range after the visitor failed to clear a Jordan Clark corner.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Gabriel Osho gets a foot to it in the goal-mouth scramble! It's @LutonTown 1-0 (2-2) @SunderlandAFC | #LUTSUN #EFLPlayoffs



📺 Watch it LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial 👉 https://t.co/2LG5AVvSBv pic.twitter.com/WYpZ7LuEjt — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2023

Sunderland came close to an equaliser three minutes later when Pierre Ekwah saw a flicked effort from Patrick Roberts’ corner saved by Ethan Horvath. The midfielder was sharpest to the rebound but his effort struck the woodwork and penalty appeals from the visitor came to nothing.

🤯🤯🤯 Here's a look at that controversial moment from earlier in the half, when @SunderlandAFC thought it had a penalty! @LutonTown 2-0 (3-2) @SunderlandAFC | #LUTSUN #EFLplayoffs



📺 LIVE NOW beIN 3 | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial 👉 https://t.co/2LG5AVwqr3 pic.twitter.com/FjN3vDntuv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2023

Luton came close to a second in the 22nd minute when Luke O’Nien cleared a Carlton Morris effort off the line after Anthony Patterson failed to hold Alfie Doughty’s cross.

The home side threatened again when Morris drew a full-length save from Patterson, who was relieved to see Lockyer’s header drop just wide of his post seconds later.

Morris fired just wide in the 38th minute after good work by Elijah Adebayo as the host sought to go ahead in the tie.

It did just that five minutes later when Lockyer took advantage of space to head Doughty’s cross past Patterson.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Captain Tom Lockyer doubles the lead for @LutonTown with a brilliant header! @LutonTown 2-0 (3-2) @SunderlandAFC



📺 Watch it LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial 👉 https://t.co/2LG5AVwqr3



💥 Brought to you by @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/KEmeWmflEv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2023

Morris had a great chance to make it 3-0 within 30 seconds of the restart when Patterson miskicked the ball to him, but the striker blazed over.

This was proving a game too far for a Sunderland side ravaged by injury, particularly in defence, in the closing stages of the campaign – although Aji Alese returned from injury as the game’s first substitute in the 58th minute.

The contest was becoming stretched and Alese produced a timely challenge soon after to deny Adebayo as he lined up a shot, before Roberts rounded off a promising run with a weak shot wide.

The same player fired over with 14 minutes remaining as the Black Cats, who finished 11 points behind their opponent, sought to take the game to extra time.

But they rarely looked like doing so, with Luton’s Cody Drameh the closest to scoring in the closing stages, firing wide of an empty goal in added time after Patterson had come up for a corner.

😱😱😱 What would a play-off semi-final 2nd leg be without a bit of late, LATE drama! That man Drameh was in the thick of it!! @LutonTown 2-0 (3-2) @SunderlandAFC #LUTSUN #EFLplayoffs



📺 2nd half LIVE NOW on beIN 3! beIN CONNECT | 7-day free trial 👉 https://t.co/2LG5AVvSBv pic.twitter.com/svxSmv8wah — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 16, 2023

The final whistle signalled joyous celebrations from the majority of the 10,013 crowd, including a large-scale pitch invasion.