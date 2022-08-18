Sheffield United puts the Blades to Sunderland August 18, 2022 03:34 5:16 min Sheffield United defeated Sunderland 2-1 in a thrilling EFL Championship match that feature a reed card, stunning goals and a host of chances. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Sheffield United Sunderland Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 4:52 min Criscito's volleyed stunner rescues point for TFC 5:16 min Sheffield United puts the Blades to Sunderland 5:33 min Kyrgios left in Fritz and pieces in Cincinnati 5:33 min Conflicted Fritz thinks Djoker could play 0:11 min Ronaldo cautioned by Merseyside Police 0:26 min Raducanu cherishes Serena chance 3:42 min Medvedev, Kyrgios on qf collision course 3:08 min Raducanu too good for Serena as farewell nears 3:43 min Kyrgios cruises past Davidovich Fokina 1:16 min Sinner edges out Kokkinakis in epic