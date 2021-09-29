Mitrovic hat-trick fires Fulham past Swansea September 29, 2021 23:46 5:59 min Aleksander Mitrovic scored a memorable hat-trick as Fulham breezed past Swansea 3-1 to move into third on the EFL Championship ladder. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Swansea City Fulham Football EFL Championship Aleksandar Mitrovic -Latest Videos 4:39 min Flamengo outclasses Barcelona to reach Copa final 1:30 min Koeman accepts Barca future now out of his hands 0:12 min Pele plays ball as he steps up recovery 5:59 min Mitrovic hat-trick fires Fulham past Swansea 1:30 min Ronaldo wins it for Man United in stoppage time 1:30 min Barcelona reaches new low in historic defeat 1:30 min Lewandowski bags two in big Bayern win 1:30 min Chiesa strikes lightning as Juve humbles Chelsea 1:54 min Bonucci admits Ronaldo had negative impact at Juve 1:15 min Nuno insists he has backing of Spurs