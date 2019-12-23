Rovers top-scorer Dack, returning after missing the win over Bristol City through suspension, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of the game at Ewood Park after appearing to hurt his knee.

Tony Mowbray's side came closest to breaking the deadlock, Danny Graham hitting the crossbar and Lewis Holtby seeing a shot saved by Jamie Jones.

Wigan could have snatched all three points had it not been for some fine saves from Christian Walton, though, the best a flying stop to tip Sam Morsy's curling effort over the bar.

The result sees Rovers climb to eighth in the table, above Bristol City on goal difference and just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Wigan moves off the bottom of the table, a point above Stoke City, ahead of Friday's game against Derby County.