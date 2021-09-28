Boro stunners sink Blades September 29, 2021 01:39 4:46 min Wonder-goals to Duncan Watmore and Patrick McNair propelled Middlesbrough to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the EFL Championship. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Middlesbrough Sheffield United Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 5:46 min Palmeiras edges Mineiro to reach Copa Lib final 4:46 min Boro stunners sink Blades 1:31 min Suarez strikes late to down 10-man AC Milan 1:31 min Real Madrid shot by Sheriff in Bernabeu boilover 1:31 min Salah and Firmino star as Liverpool punishes Porto 1:31 min Messi nets stunner as PSG picks off Man City 0:36 min Chiellini backs Jorginho for Ballon d'Or 1:16 min Varane convinced Man United's squad will flourish 1:31 min Inter draws blank in Shakhtar stalemate 0:52 min Kante contracts COVID in major blow for Chelsea