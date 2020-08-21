Championship fixtures released

The Cherries were relegated after a five-year stay in the Premier League, while Watford and Norwich were also demoted in a top-flight campaign that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That halt means the new Championship season starts on 12 September, with beaten play-off finalist Brentford travelling to Birmingham City on the opening day, while south Wales rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City – who also made the top six – host Sheffield Wednesday and visit Preston North End respectively.

Wycombe Wanderers – playing in the second tier for the first time – welcome fellow new boys Rotherham United for their first game, while Coventry City's return to the Championship starts with a trip to Bristol City.

Derby County and Barnsley start at home against Reading and Luton Town, with Stoke City and Nottingham Forest heading to London to face Millwall and QPR.

Bournemouth hosts Norwich in the third round of matches, the same weekend Watford renews acquaintances with fierce rival Luton. Watford and the Canaries face off at Vicarage Road on 26 December.

The three relegated teams will hope to be in the promotion hunt come the final day on 8 May, with Bournemouth and Watford at home to Stoke and Swansea, while Norwich visits Barnsley.