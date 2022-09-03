The champion slipped up for the first time this top-flight season previously against Borussia Monchengladbach, and was looking to get back on track away from home.

But Julian Nagelsmann's side was forced to settle for a point that means both it and Urs Fischer's opponent stay locked behind Borussia Dortmund at the summit, in a match that struggled to live up to its explosive start.

Any idea of a quiet afternoon in the capital looked to have been swiftly dashed in a blockbuster opening quarter of an hour, which saw the host fire home first before the visitor hit back barely three minutes later.

Sheraldo Becker chopped a fine volley across the face of goal off a looping free kick for Union, before Bayern promptly responded through Joshua Kimmich's rifled finish.

Leroy Sane subsequently went close twice over the final stages of the first half, forcing a save and steering another effort wide.

That looked to set the table for a dramatic encounter after the break, only for the home side to double down on a defensive approach that saw them hold just over a fifth of the possession throughout, lying deep to frustrate their rivals.

Bayern continued to launch wave after wave of offensive action to no avail, with both Sane and Sadio Mane coming close to finding a winner – but ultimately, they were held stubbornly at bay for a cagey share of the points.