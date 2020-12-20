The striker was shown a red card 11 minutes from time in his side's 2-1 defeat after VAR spotted he had spat at Posch when squaring up to the defender.

Thuram later insisted it was not deliberate but apologised to Posch, Hoffenheim and his Gladbach team-mates, saying he would "accept all of the consequences of my gesture".

The club confirmed on Sunday that a month's worth of Thuram's wages will be donated to a worthy cause, with which the player will himself engage.

Gladbach is also expected to issue an "internal ban" to the France international.

Sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement: "I had a long discussion with Marcus this morning, in which he apologised to me and to the club once again for his actions.

"We have known Marcus for almost two years, we know his background and his family. Yesterday's actions do not represent that. Marcus is devastated and has assured me that he did not purposely spit at Stefan Posch. He told me that during a dispute with Stefan Posch, he had unintentionally spat after cursing several times in French in the heat of the moment.

"He knows that this doesn't change anything and that the pictures speak for themselves, and that the sending off was the right call. I believe Marcus because I have come to know him as a reflective person with a great demeanour. He did it, but he did not do it with intent.

pic.twitter.com/aoXmb41oFq — T I K U S 🦍 (@MarcusThuram) December 19, 2020

"As a club, we will fine him a sum equivalent to one month's wage for his behaviour that led to the dismissal, which will be donated to a good cause. Marcus has accepted this and has also offered to engage with this social cause on his own behalf.

"Last night, Marcus apologised to Stefan Posch, Hoffenheim, his team-mates, the coaching staff and the Gladbach fans, and I would like to do this again explicitly on behalf of Borussia Monchengladbach. Marcus made a big mistake and is being punished for it. He remains the same person we know, and we will stand by him."

Thuram, 23, has scored four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Gladbach this season.