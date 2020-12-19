WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Thuram expressed remorse for his behaviour and said he would accept whatever punishment comes his way, yet claimed he did not spit at visiting defender Stefan Posch on purpose.

Thuram posted on Twitter and Instagram: "Today something took place that is not in my character and must never happen.

"I reacted to an opponent in a wrong way and something occurred accidentally and not intentionally.

"I apologise to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my team-mates, to my family and all those who saw my reaction. Of course, I accept all of the consequences of my gesture."

Foals boss Marco Rose said there was no excuse for Thuram's actions after his side's first home defeat of the season in the Bundesliga, which leaves it in eighth place.

"On behalf of the club and personally as head coach, I would like to apologise for the red-card incident involving Marcus Thuram," Rose said.

"It is completely out of line and has no place on the football pitch.

"Marcus is a good person, is self-respecting and has been well raised. He must have blown a fuse in that moment – it's the only explanation for his behaviour. I apologise for that. He has done his team a disservice."

Thuram enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists from 30 opportunities created.

However, the 23-year-old has only netted twice in the Bundesliga this term, converting only 25 per cent of the big chances – as per Opta data – that he has been presented with across 13 games.

The France forward was shown a straight red card with 11 minutes left, which turned the game after the VAR (video assistant referee) spotted him spitting at Posch.

"You can't do something like that – that's hard to explain," Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer said, while team-mate Valentino Lazaro admitted Thuram's dismissal was what "broke us".

The incident – worse still given the current coronavirus pandemic – happened just after Andrej Kramaric had equalised for the away side at Borussia Park.

Nine minutes after Thuram's dismissal, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Ryan Sessegnon put Hoffenheim ahead when he tapped in a cross unmarked at the far post.

Gladbach, which faces Manchester City in the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League in February, had gone ahead when captain Lars Stindl converted a first-half penalty.

Having made his France debut in November, this was the first time Thuram – the son of 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Lilian Thuram – has been sent off for Gladbach in his two seasons in Germany.

It was the third red card of Thuram's career after he was sent off twice for former club Guingamp during the 2018-2019 campaign.

Gladbach, winless in its past six games in all competitions, is now eighth in the league while Hoffenheim moved up to 11th.