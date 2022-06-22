The Poland international has entered the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champion and has made it clear he is keen for a move, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been attributed with an interest in the 33 year-old but, despite any desire Lewandowski may have for a new venture, Bayern's stance seems clear.

Queried by Sport Bild regarding suggestions that Barcelona is preparing a bid for the forward, Salihamidzic replied: "I don't care about that. I'm expecting to see Robert in training at Sabener Strasse on July 12."

Salihamidzic was then asked if Lewandowski's future had been secured with the signing of Mane but batted away the question once again, adding: "I understand your question, but our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023."

Bayern's capture of Mane from Liverpool stands as one of the headline transfers across Europe so far but the Bayern chief made it clear the signing was not to cover for a potential loss of Lewandowski.

"We signed Sadio to increase the competition in our team," he said. "We weren’t happy with our Champions League exit against Villarreal. We want to strengthen the fight for spots in our team.

"The signing of Mane will reshuffle the cards for every attacking player. We have never thought about having to let a player go when we signed Sadio."

Bayern begins the new season with a DFL Supercup clash against RB Leipzig, before commencing the defence of its Bundesliga crown on the road against Europa League-winner Eintracht Frankfurt.