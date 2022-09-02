After losing its previous home game 3-2 to Werder Bremen in dramatic fashion late on, Dortmund fans were again left with no fingernails as their side failed to add to that lead, but in truth Hoffenheim rarely threatened to take anything out of the match.

Edin Terzic’s hosts dominated from the off and a sublime pass from Julian Brandt changed the game, the midfielder’s exquisite first-time ball finding Reus to fire in from close range.

Dortmund had several opportunities to extend the lead. Brandt lashed an angled shot wide after outfoxing Angelino and Reus curled an effort off target after a neat back-heeled flick from Jude Bellingham.



Oliver Baumann denied Thorgan Hazard and Anthony Modeste in quick succession in the second half before Bellingham headed wide from a corner, and Modeste could have sealed the points on the counter in the closing stages after a lightning-fast break involving Reus and Hazard, but he lashed over from 18 yards.

The final few minutes were rather more nervy than the home side would have liked as a result, but Dortmund held on to take maximum points, taking it top of the table ahead of its opening UEFA Champions League game with Copenhagen on Wednesday (AEST).