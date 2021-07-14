New recruit Upamecano wants to be the leader for Bayern July 14, 2021 02:37 1:05 min French defender Dayot Upamecano will be linking up with Julian Nagelsmann in Munich, having worked with him at RB Leipzig WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS & CONNECT News Football Bundesliga Dayot Upamecano -Latest Videos 1:05 min Upamecano wants to be the leader for Bayern 0:39 min Rashford set for shoulder surgery 0:59 min Ramos hopes Mbappe stays put at PSG, for now 1:11 min Federer the latest star to withdraw from Olympics 1:17 min England facing four UEFA charges after Euro final 0:32 min Cash hails Barty's 'phenomenal' rise 1:30 min France ends long wait for away win over Wallabies 1:00 min Ronaldo snubbed in Euros Team of the Tournament 0:53 min Barcelona president provides Messi update 1:08 min Barcelona stars return for pre-season training