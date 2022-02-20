WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A double from Christopher Nkunku plus goals from Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Amadou Haidara and Yussuf Poulsen saw the visitors take all three points in the German capital, putting them back in fourth while Hertha failed to get itself clear of the relegation battle.



With four wins in its previous five top-flight games, Domenico Tedesco's Leipzig always looked the favourite, not least since Hertha had failed to win any of its six competitive games in 2022.



Henrichs's opener came on 20 minutes, slotting home a rebound via a deflection off Linus Gechter, but that would be the only goal of the first period, and indeed it was Hertha that drew level three minutes after the break.



Stevan Jovetic found himself in possession in his own half before embarking on a run that ended with shot that flew in via a deflection off Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.



Jovetic took centre stage for while after with a couple more good attempts, but the Leipzig wobbles were settled after Nkunku was awarded a penalty for a foul that results in a red card for Marc Oliver Kempf.



Nkunku slotted his 12th goal of this Bundesliga season from the spot, before adding another from close range soon after, finishing off a fine Leipzig move that put daylight between the teams.



Dani Olmo was next to strike, putting home a saved Andre Silva attempt, and Haidara's superb strike and Poulsen's cheeky late chip added more gloss to an emphatic away win.