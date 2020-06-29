Hansi Flick's side rounded off its dominant Bundesliga campaign with a 4-0 win at Wolfsburg at the weekend, leaving it with a final 13-point margin over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

This season was Bayern's eighth consecutive success in Germany's top flight – a run that began under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-2013, when the club swept the board by also picking up the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Bayern faces Bayer Leverkusen in this season's Pokal final, while a 3-0 advantage over Chelsea leaves it handily placed for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Favre: Bayern just better

"If our team can preserve this form, we have a good chance of winning everything," Hoeness told Blickpunkt Sport. "I hope that the team can keep the rhythm.

"It is something very special to score 100 goals in a Bundesliga season. It is a sensational achievement."

Hoeness balked at the suggestion Bayern's dominance was an unhealthy state of affairs for German football and called on the club's rivals to do more.

"The others have to put in even more effort," he said. "You can't expect Bayern to work only half a day to make the Bundesliga more exciting."